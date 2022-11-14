California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 648,123 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 648,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,933,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.59% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $27,739,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth $666,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $1,951,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,944,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,273 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,509. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $233.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $244.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

