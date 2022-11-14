California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $109,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.39 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

