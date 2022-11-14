California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,243,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $121,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

