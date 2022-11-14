California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Lam Research worth $116,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 185,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,053,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 610.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 850.7% in the second quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Shares of LRCX opened at $500.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

