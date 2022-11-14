California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,785 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $113,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 195,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 91.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $228.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

