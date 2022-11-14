California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of Digital Realty Trust worth $102,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR opened at $111.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.