California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 37,776 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,776 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $133,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $181.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

