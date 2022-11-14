California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 56,028 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,284,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 56,028 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $145,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $123.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

