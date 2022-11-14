California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 65,044 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Prologis worth $169,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 43.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $116.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.