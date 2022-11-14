Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 0.6 %

CANF opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 106.44% and a negative net margin of 1,405.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

