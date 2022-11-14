Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.79. 36,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

