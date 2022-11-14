Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,073,200 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the October 15th total of 4,568,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 466.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDUAF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Utilities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of CDUAF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

