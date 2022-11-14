Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target Cut to €37.00

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cancom from €47.00 ($47.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $28.10 during trading on Monday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.
About Cancom
CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancom (CCCMF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.