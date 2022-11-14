Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Price Target Cut to €37.00

Cancom (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €42.00 ($42.00) to €37.00 ($37.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cancom from €47.00 ($47.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Shares of Cancom stock remained flat at $28.10 during trading on Monday. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

