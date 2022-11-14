Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 243,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,121,709 shares.The stock last traded at $4.12 and had previously closed at $4.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $2.90 to $3.05 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.