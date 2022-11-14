Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WEED. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth to C$2.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.50 to C$4.20 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.76.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 10.2 %

Canopy Growth stock opened at C$5.61 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of C$2.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -7.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

