Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.