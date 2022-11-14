Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VOO opened at $365.35 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

