CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 8,878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,350.9 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.