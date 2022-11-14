CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400,200 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the October 15th total of 8,878,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,350.9 days.

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.53. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

