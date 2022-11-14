Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CJ. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

About Cardinal Energy

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

