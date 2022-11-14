Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Thomas E. Hale Sells 4,064 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.82. 16,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cars.com

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

