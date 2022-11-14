Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Thomas E. Hale Sells 4,064 Shares

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $59,009.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cars.com Stock Performance
Shares of CARS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.82. 16,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,515.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cars.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
