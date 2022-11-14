Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0301

Casper (CSPR) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $316.31 million and $12.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,285,518,716 coins and its circulating supply is 10,502,853,218 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,283,578,850 with 10,501,047,884 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03319555 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,075,207.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars.

