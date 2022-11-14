Celer Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.62 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $73.67 million and $6.62 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

