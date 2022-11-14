Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Up 61.7% in October

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 5.8 %

About Cellectar Biosciences

NASDAQ:CLRB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,295. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

