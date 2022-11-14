Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
CLRB opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
