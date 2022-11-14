Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

CLRB opened at $1.90 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 940,456 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

