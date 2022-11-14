Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in October

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CMBNF stock remained flat at 70.00 on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of 70.00 and a 12-month high of 70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 70.00 and a 200 day moving average of 70.19.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMBNF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 88 to CHF 92 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cembra Money Bank from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Cembra Money Bank Company Profile

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.