Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Rating) announced an annual dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5276 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous annual dividend of $0.32.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a dividend payout ratio of 86.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.0%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $499.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPACGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,464 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

