Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Centene were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Centene by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $82.07 on Monday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.93. The company has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

