Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Down 25%

Shares of Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Rating) traded down 25% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 168,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 142,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Centurion Minerals Stock Down 25.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$252,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Centurion Minerals

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on identifying, developing, and marketing of calcium sulfate dihydrate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

Further Reading

