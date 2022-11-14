Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.14.

Shares of NVO opened at $111.47 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $252.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

