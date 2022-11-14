Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 762.9% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VYM stock opened at $110.28 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.55.

