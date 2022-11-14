Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.33 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39.

