Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 433,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,533,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.38) to GBX 118 ($1.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $194.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

