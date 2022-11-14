Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 781,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.60. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

