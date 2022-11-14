Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 45,461 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,461 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after purchasing an additional 893,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after purchasing an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 578,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,592,000 after purchasing an additional 318,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,449,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,661,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.
CBRE Group Stock Up 2.1 %
CBRE stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.
CBRE Group Profile
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
