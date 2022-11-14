Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $515,807,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,647,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,893,000 after acquiring an additional 917,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ICE opened at $104.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.74. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

