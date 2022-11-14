Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.