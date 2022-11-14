Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $164.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

