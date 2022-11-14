Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,380 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marriott International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 37.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 46.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $163.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

