Cerity Partners LLC Sells 40,727 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,727 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 109.73%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCC. Hovde Group cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

