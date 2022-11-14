Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CERT. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Certara stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.33, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.99.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $104,356,784.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,609,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $177,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 6,004,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $104,356,784.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,954,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,609,574.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,196,893 shares of company stock valued at $107,705,300. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,813,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after buying an additional 503,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,528,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,130,000 after acquiring an additional 149,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

