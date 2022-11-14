CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Short Interest Update

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CFSB Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

