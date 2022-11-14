CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Stock Holdings Increased by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CFSB Bancorp were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFSB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. 1,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,805. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $11.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.10.

CFSB Bancorp Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

