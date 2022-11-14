CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CGI by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,196,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900,529 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at about $63,947,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 278.4% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,896,000 after purchasing an additional 534,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CGI by 106.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,186,000 after purchasing an additional 442,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CGI by 14.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,290,000 after buying an additional 424,439 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

