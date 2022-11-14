CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.
CGI Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.51 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
