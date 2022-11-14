ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after acquiring an additional 132,397 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 606,335 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,481 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHX shares. Benchmark started coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHX stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.11. 46,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.64. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

