Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,039,687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 8,247,916 shares.The stock last traded at $77.21 and had previously closed at $78.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $26,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

