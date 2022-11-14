Charlotte’s Web (CWBHF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHFGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CWBHF stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

