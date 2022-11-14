Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

CWSRF traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.