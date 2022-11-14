Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 14.1 %

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.28 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.19% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.