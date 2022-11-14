Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 14.1 %
NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $0.28 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned about 0.19% of Chembio Diagnostics worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.