Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CADMF remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,811. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Chemesis International Inc focuses on acquiring, identifying, acquiring, and evaluating interests in mineral properties in North America. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rose Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

