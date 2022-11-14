China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CIHKY stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,605. China Merchants Bank has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 28.85%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

